Armenia signs agreement to participate in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan and Deputy Foreign Minister and Commissioner of Armenia's National Pavilion at the EXPO 2017 Shavarsh Kocharyan within the framework of his visit to Yerevan.

During the meeting with the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Zhoshybayev briefed the Armenian official on the progress in preparations for the exhibition and invited the Armenian side to the 3rd meeting of international participants set to be held on February 22-23 in Astana. The sides also touched upon technical issues related to Armenia's participation in the upcoming exhibition.



It was noted that in 2015 the government of Armenia adopted the program of the long-term development of national energy system for 2036 mapping out the development of solar, wind, geothermal and other types of energy. The same year Armenia launched the investment program worth $58 million aimed at the development of renewable energy.



Zhoshybayev noted that Armenia has a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate Kazakhstan and other countries of the world not only production capacity but also authentic culture of ancient and modern Armenia at the exhibition.



In conclusion, Zhoshybayev and Karayan signed Armenia's participation agreement in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



Deputy Foreign Minister and Commissioner of Armenia's National Pavilion at the EXPO 2017 Shavarsh Kocharyan and Rapil Zhoshybayev discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and Armenia's participation in the EXPO event. Zhoshybayev stressed that the fact the Armenia had supported Astana's bid to host the EXPO 2017 and its participation in the event demonstrates the friendly relations between the countries and mutual support of their international initiatives.