DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The chairmanship over the CSTO was passed to Armenia. This was announced at the CSTO summit in Dushanbe on September 15.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, in turn, confirmed that his country took over chairmanship from Tajikistan. Serzh Sargsyan noted about the announced plans for the coming year and thanked the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for his effective chairmanship. Source: AKI Press