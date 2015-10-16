Armenia to chair EEC Board from February 1, 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Sargsyan will head the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission from February 1, 2016, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko after a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to Mr. Lukashenko, the agenda of the meeting had 15 questions. He informed that the meeting reviewed the issues. In addition, the sitting considered that beginning from Feb 1, 2016 Armenia will chair the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. In conclusion he reported that the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in December the current year in Moscow.