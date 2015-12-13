Armenia to have parliamentary form of government - referendum results

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenia will have the parliamentary form of government. This is the key idea of amendments to the country's Constitution, which have been supported at the national referendum.

On Sunday, the referendum's commission confirmed final results of the plebiscite of December 6 - the amendments were supported by 63.37% of the vote, and 32.36% were against them.

Right now, the Central Elections Commission has begun considering a claim from opposing Armenian National Congress party, which wants the referendum results to be announced invalid. The opposition says about numerous violations, claiming the amendments could have been supported by only 30.3%, while the majority voted contra - 69.69%.

The reforms key novation is that Armenia will not have elections to form the parliament. It will be formed on the proportional multi-party system.

The amendments to the Constitution have been initiated by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. After having forwarding the draft reform to legislators, he held a series of consultations with most political parties of the country. According to Sargsyan, the reform "will make cooperation between different branches of government more effective, establish the basis for the country's more intensive economic development, increase the level of human rights protection and boost the institutional role of the opposition.".

Kazinform refers to TASS