Armenia to host EAEU business forum

MINSK. KAZINFORM Armenia's Tsaghkadzor will host the 5th business forum headlined "Eurasian Economic Union: Armenia -Cooperation" from 31 May to 3 June, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI).

The forum will focus on the theme "Eurasian Economic Union - five years of cooperation, achievements and new opportunities". The program will include a plenary meeting and breakout sessions moderated by representatives of the EAEU countries and Armenia's government agencies. The participants will also exchange contacts and hold bilateral business meetings.



The forum aims to establish new business relations between companies of the EAEU member states, provide a platform to discuss essential economic issues and hold dialogue with representatives of government agencies on trade and economic cooperation in the EAEU.



The event is organized by the chambers of commerce and industry of Armenia, Belarus, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan National Export and Investment Agency Kazakh Invest and Evencenter Company with assistance of the Eurasian Economic Commission, governments of Armenia and the EAEU member states.



The event will be attended by government officials, representatives of business unions and associations, and top executives of large companies of the EAEU countries. The BelCCI invites Belarusian companies and organizations to take part in the event. Online registration will be open till 17 May, BelTA reports.