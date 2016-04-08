Armenia voices regret over transfer of Eurasian Economic Union summit from Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has expressed regret over the fact that the the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that was due to be held in Yerevan on April 8 has been transferred. He said as much on Thursday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Sargsyan, it's a pity that "some of our partners from among the Eurasian Economic Union member-countries refused to come to



Yerevan to take part in the event scheduled in advance."

For his part, Medvedev promised to discuss the issue with his EAEU colleagues. "I will be sure to talk to our EAEU partners and colleagues.



Their decision is partly understandable, because not all are aware of the current situation, about what can happen or will happen," Medvedev said.



"We will try to hold a meeting of the heads of government in Yerevan in the near future, as we intended," he added.



The meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council was to be held in Yerevan on Friday but was transferred to Moscow and scheduled for April 13.

Source: TASS