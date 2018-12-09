Armenia votes to elect new parliament

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM. Armenia is electing a new parliament, ARMENPRESS reports.

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are - Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-Democratic Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.