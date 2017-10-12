Armenian photographer wants to give his famous photo to Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM David Akopyan, the personal photographer of the President of Armenia, wants to present his newly famous photograph to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

David Akopyan has worked as a personal photographer of the Armenian leader for seven years and attended all his meetings and events with participation of the President of Kazakhstan. Therefore, in his archive, there are a lot of photos of Nursultan Nazarbayev. "I imagined what photo I wanted to get but I did not expect that I would be able to do it in that way. To be honest, I really like this photo," the Armenian photographer said.

David Akopyan posted a photo depicting Nursultan Nazarbayev on his Facebook and Instagram pages last night. "I did expect that the photo would cause such a public reaction. This morning I woke up already famous in Kazakhstan. Now, I have more Kazakhs than Armenians as Facebook friends," he said. Kazakh reporters have been calling the photographer since the morning.





The story of David Akopyan's picture has excited the curiosity of his Armenian colleagues, as well as a journalist from France. "I want to give this photo to Nursultan Nazarbayev," said the Armenian President's personal photographer. David Akopyan intends to present his gift at the earliest event, at which he will accompany the President of his country.

Photo: David Akopyan, Facebook