    Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Elbasy

    17:18, 19 June 2020
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenian President Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Armenian President.

    «The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who contracted coronavirus infection. The President wished him good health and a speedy recovery», the press service of the President of Armenia said.

    As Kazinform previously reported, first President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev self-isolated after his latest coronavirus test returned positive.


