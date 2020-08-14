  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Armenpress offers congratulations on Kazinform’s centennial

    13:00, 14 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Armenian News Agency ARMENPRESS has offered congratulations to Kazinform on the latter’s 100th anniversary it celebrated on August 13, Kazinform reports.

    «It's a very difficult, very honorable mission to be both the chronicler and the contemporary writer of the history of Kazakhstan. But there is also a more honorable mission – that's your journalistic mission, your mission of telling about the present and future of your country. It's your future-oriented mission,» said ARMENPRESS Director-General Aram Ananyan.

    Underlining both agencies’ long-standing historical ties, he noted that there is a greater potential for the development of information cooperation.

    Notably, on August 13, the International News Agency Kazinform celebrated 100 years since formation in 1920.



    Tags:
    Mass media Holidays Armenia Events Birthdays News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!