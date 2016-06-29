Armenpress thanks Kazinform for its contribution to strengthening Armenian-Kazakhstani ties (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Armenpress has expressed gratitude to its partner in Kazakhstan - Kazinform News Agency - for its contribution to strengthening Armenian-Kazakhstani information cooperation on the eve of the professional holiday of Kazakhstani journalists.

Director of Armenpress Aram Ananyan expressed gratitude to Kazakh Ambassador in Armenia Timur Urazayev at a special reception at the Kazakhstan embassy.



Ambassador Urazayev praised the role of mass media in deepening the Armenian-Kazakhstani ties. According to him, information resources should promote cultural enrichment and rapprochement of the nations.



""Kazinform" International News Agency has been our partner for many years. We exchange information in bilateral and multilateral formats. We are delighted that our partners greatly contribute to the development of the Armenian-Kazakhstani relations in information sphere. I am convinced our cooperation will deepen in the future," Mr. Ananyan said during the reception.



Founded in 1918, Armenpress is the oldest information agency in Armenia. Nowadays it offers its readership political, economic, regional, international, cultural and sports news in the Armenian, English, Russian and Arab languages.



