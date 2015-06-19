Army-2015 forum draws more than 7,000 participants from Russia and world
"It was not the first and only major event organized by the Defense Ministry in recent years, but it has proved a record event in terms of participants attending and geography of territories from where they arrived," he said.
A program of the forum included more than 90 round-table discussions and briefings, in which representatives of the Federal Assembly, bodies of the executive power, public organizations, defense enterprises, business community and more than 20 representatives of foreign countries took part.
"Thanks to a system of video conferences and on-line broadcasts experts from the Khabarovsk region, Khankala, the islands of Kotelny and Novaya Zemlya archipelago took part in round tables. Video contact was organized with 55 callers," Suvorov said, Kazinform refers to TASS.