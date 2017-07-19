Around 16,000 militants killed during Mosul liberation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the Republic of Kazakhstan Yunus Salim Sarkhan shared some details on the results of Mosul offensive, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the struggle for the liberation of the city of Mosul, as a result of the military operation, 16,467 terrorists were liquidated. More than 679 vehicles, 6,661 explosive devices were demined and more than 11 DAESH command centers were destroyed. Over 45 tunnels the terrorists used were destroyed. More than 47 drone or UAVs were shot down. More than 111,750 internally displaced families were evacuated. More than 12,835 people received medical treatment and were cured. The data shows that the fight for the liberation of the city of Mosul was not an easy one," the representative of the Iraqi Embassy said.





He noted that the city of Mosul was completely liberated from terrorists. "Mosul is completely liberated, although there are some individuals who adhere to terrorist ideas. But the Iraqi forces are onto them. Also in the north, there are two cities where there are elements of a terrorist organization. There is no official data on the casualties from the Iraqi troops and the civilian population," Sarkhan said.





He also noted that at the moment the Iraqi army has 150,000 troops.