Around 7 thou ethnic Kazakhs reside abroad

Around seven million kandas reside abroad, Assylbek Baizhumauly, Chairman of the Public Council of the World Association of Kazakhs, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The World Association of Kazakhs marks its 32nd anniversary. The association was established to make Kazakhs residing abroad return to our country. As of today, more than one million kandas (resettler) have returned to their historic homeland; they have settled down and started families, making up around 3-4 million. All the fellow citizens returned received education and successfully work in all spheres,» Baizhumauly in an interview with journalists before the beginning of the Public Council’s meeting.

According to him, the Council is to address the current issues on returning ethnic Kazakhs, still residing abroad and intend on returning.

«It is necessary to create conditions to resettle compatriots from foreign countries. There are issues such as border crossing, education, employment, and many more. The Public Council has been set up to address these issues jointly,» said the Chairman of the Public Council.

He went on to note that today, according to forecasts, around seven million kandas reside abroad. They are largely concentrated in China, Mongolia, Russia, Europe, and Iran,» said Baizhumauly.