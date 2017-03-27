Arrest of ex NSC head prolonged

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A court in Astana has extended the arrest of the former head of National Security Committee, Nartay Dutbaev, was extended until May 26, Kazinform has learnt from the source in the court of the city of Astana.

"On March 14, 2017, the District Court No. 2 of Yesil district of Astana prolonged the detention of suspects Dutbaev, Khasenov, Nurtayev until May 26, 2017", the statement reads.

It should be reminded, on February 17, 2017, the same court already prolonged arrests of all three defendants Iuntil March 26, 2017. All three were detained on December 26, 2016 on suspicion of committing crimal offence under Part 3 of Article 185 ("Disclosure of State Secrets") and Part 3 of Article 362 ("Malicious violation of the rules of the administrative supervision") of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Dutbaev headed the NSC from 2001 to 2006. He later worked as an advisor to the President and head of a national company. One of the defendants of the case - Nurlan Khasen worked in Kazakh embassy in Italy.