Arsène Wenger aims to strengthen Arsenal midfield in January window

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Arsène Wenger says he will look to strengthen his Arsenal squad in January, with the priority being a defensive midfielder to cover his current injury problems in the position.

The manager is without his first-choice, Francis Coquelin, for 12 weeks with a medial knee ligament complaint and Mikel Arteta for around a month because of calf damage, according to The Guardian . Wenger has turned to Mathieu Flamini to plug the gap, and also believes that defender Calum Chambers can play there, but when the winter transfer window opens he will be on the look-out for a signing, albeit with the usual caveats about it being a difficult time to do business. "We are in a position where we want to do something," Wenger said. "If I find the right quality, I will do something." Wenger looked puzzled when he was asked about Black Friday - "No, I don't know what it is," he said - but he was happier to discuss his love of a bargain. In his opinion, value on the market is linked directly to quality, which is why he considers Mesut Özil, the club record £42.5m signing from Real Madrid, who is in top form, to qualify as a bargain. "For us, a bargain is to buy players of top quality, because only top quality strengthens our squad," Wenger said. "I bought Patrick Vieira for £2.5m and it was a top bargain because he was a top quality player. We spent £40m on Özil but I still consider it a bargain because the player is top quality. I love a bargain. Who does not love a bargain? I don't know many people that don't like a bargain." Wenger was asked which player makes his team tick now, as Dennis Bergkamp once did. "It's always the players who play in the final third and give the assists," he replied. "So you look at the players who give our assists and you will see who does it. "I think the best assist player at the moment is Özil, but we have many providers. We have Alexis, Ramsey, Cazorla - they are all people who can create chances. You could see Campbell the other night [against Dinamo Zagreb] has given a great assist to Alexis. I think all our players have the technical ability to do that." Wenger believes that Özil is in the form of his Arsenal career - he has 11 assists and three goals in all competitions so far this season. "In his first season, there was a lot of scepticism around him," Wenger said. "The quality of his performances have turned opinions. He now has the support of everybody who loves Arsenal. "What is interesting about Mesut's game is that he is not only a provider now. He likes to get on the end of the things. What he has added to his game is the runs into the box. He played before like he was not too much obsessed [by goals] and more by providing. I think he has a much better balance in his game now - giving, assisting and scoring." Wenger is preparing for Sunday's Premier League visit to Norwich City and he said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should return to the squad after a month out with hamstring trouble. Alexis Sánchez (hamstring) and Joel Campbell (calf) have had slight concerns but they will be available.