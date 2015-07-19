Arsenal&#39;s Arsène Wenger open to move for Real Madrid&#39;s Karim Benzema

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Arsène Wenger has refused to rule out a £40m Arsenal move to sign the France striker Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, but has denied that a deal is imminent.

Arsenal, who continue their pre-season campaign against Everton in the final of the Barclays Asia Trophy Singapore on Saturday, were reported to be close to following their £10m deal for goalkeeper Petr Cech with a big-money move for Benzema. Wenger, though, says any move is not close. "I don't know where that story comes from, but that is not happening at the moment," Wenger said in Singapore. "I am happy with the squad we have. If I find an exceptional player to strengthen, I will do it, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. "It depends what's on the market. It is not easy, there are a lot of teams out there in Europe competing for the same player. We don't rule it out and [also] don't guarantee we sign. "[The title] is our target and we feel we have a chance in a very competitive league. We are not far away." Wenger is expected to give those players rested in the 4-0 win over a Singapore Select XI a run-out against Everton, which could see Cech make his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt, while the 19-year-old striker Chuba Akpom will be hoping for another chance to impress after scoring a hat-trick on Wednesday. Yaya Sanogo, meanwhile, is to go out on loan to Ajax, having spent last season with Crystal Palace. Wenger said: "I believe he needs to play. He is ready and he will get an opportunity to play in the Champions League." The full-back Hector Bellerín is reported to be signing a new long-term contract, having impressed when stepping into the side following injury to Mathieu Debuchy. Wenger said: "He is one of the players who has emerged last year and has had a very good season. Bellerín and [Francis] Coquelin are the two players who were not necessarily planned last season to come out [and be involved in the team], but they now have to confirm their ability this season, and that is always very difficult to produce the same performance in the second season. That is their challenge. But Hector is a very mature, very focused player, and I am confident he will have a good season again." Wenger, meanwhile, expressed his surprise at the decision by Manchester United to sell the former Arsenal captain Robin van Persie to Fenerbahce. "He is a huge loss to English football because he is still a great footballer. He was one of the best I ever managed, a man with an exceptional technique. I don't know what happened or why he left Manchester United, but I have to tell you that he is a great loss to the Premier League."