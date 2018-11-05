Arsenal’s former forward to leave FC Kairat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Andrey Arshavin, a midfielder of FC Kairat, will play his last match for the Almaty-based team on November 11, Kazinform has learned from SPORTINFORM.

During the match vs. Shakhter Karagandy, Arshavin's club and fans will thank him for all he has done for the Almaty-based team. The match will take place this Sunday at 3.00 p.m. local time at the Central Stadium of Almaty.

Playing over 100 matches in three seasons for Kairat, Andrey has 30 goals and 37 assists. He twice won the national championship silver medals, the Cup, and the Super Cup of Kazakhstan.