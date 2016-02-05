  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Arshavin: It is too early to talk about Kairat

    09:41, 05 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andrey Arshavin, Kuban's halfback, says it is too early to talk about Kairat, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kairat? It is too early to say something. First of all, I need to finalize the termination of my contract with Kuban,” said Arshavin.

    As reported earlier, Krasnodar’s Kuban announced termination of the contract with Arshavin on Feb 1 by mutual consent of the parties. In present season, the Russian footballer failed to score a goal in all his 8 matches.

    Andrey claimed that he may quit playing football if he does not receive any attractive proposals.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!