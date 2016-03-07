  • kz
    Arshavin participated in training session of Kairat in Astana

    20:15, 07 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian football forward Andrei Arshavin along with football players of Almaty's Kairat participated in the training session in Astana, Sports.kz informs.

    Despite the fact that there was no official information about his transfer to Kairat A Arshavin feels as a part of the team of Almaty already.

    As earlier reported, Kairat FC and Astana FC will play for the Super Cup tomorrow in Astana. the beginning is at 5 pm.

    Astana Sport Almaty Football News
