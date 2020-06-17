Art gallery catches fire in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – An art gallery caught fire in the 11th micro-district of Aktau city on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

The firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated some 50 people from an adjacent building.

The blaze quickly spread from the roof to the top floor and then engulfed the entire building of the art gallery. According to preliminary data, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The firefighters are working at the scene. More details are to follow.



