Article by President “National Plan – a Road to Kazakhstani Dream” discussed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 14, 2016, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia held a roundtable meeting on "From Modernization to the Nation of Common Future" related to discussion of the President's article "National Plan - a Road to Kazakhstani Dream."

According to the Kazakh Foreign Office, the meeting was initiated by the Representative Office of the Centre for International Programs in Russia.

CIP is the official administrator of the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship.

The meeting was attended by the faculty of Moscow universities, Russian scholars and experts, Kazakhstani students, graduate and PhD students, including those studying under the Bolashak Program.

The participants discussed the main provisions of the article, the content of the Five Institutional Reforms and shared their views on their implementation and the opportunities of how Kazakhstani youth can contribute to the country’s modernization in today’s realities.

