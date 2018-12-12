Article by President Nazarbayev opens new page in human history: Jordanian expert

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" Article by President Nursultan Nazarbayev opens a new page in the history of mankind, in particular, on the role of the Turkic peoples' nomadic civilization in the process of the human society development, Mashhur Abu Eid, an expert on the Middle East, shared his opinion with Kazinform correspondent at a diplomatic reception in honor of the 27th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, which was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jordan.

Mashhur Abu Eid is the speaker of Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and a journalist of Jordan News Agency (PETRA). He has repeatedly visited Kazakhstan, including as part of a press tour for foreign journalists, and while covering the 2015 Kazakhstan Presidential Elections and Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

"The article by President Nursultan Nazarbayev opens a new page in the history of mankind, sheds light on an essential stage in the history of Central Asia. It enables researchers and those interested in that part of the world to become familiar with the creation of a nomadic civilization, to learn about its cultural foundation and the heritage of humanity," said Abu Eid.

According to the expert, the domestication of the horse in ancient times, the skillful use of it for peaceful and military purposes, which brought great victories to the nomads of Central Asia, as well as methods of producing and working metals, including gold, are a vital step in the history of mankind.