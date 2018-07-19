Artificial intelligence in oncology tested in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in cancer treatment have been tested in Almaty. Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Olzhas Abishev took part in the working meeting on implementation of this project, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was held at the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology.



As stated there, the system helps doctors design the best treatment plan, identify cancer treatment options specifying duration of therapy and frequency of radiation therapy and chemotherapy.



According to director of the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology Dilyara Kaidarova, the program under consideration is expected to help oncologists in their general work. 28 cases of various locations in 13 nosology have been tested at large.



"This system is used currently in 25 states of the world. The AI helps find the necessary information in 2 to 3 minutes. The system gives recommendations on how to treat the cancer patient on the ground of the world research data and shows the percent of treatment success," she added.



AI has huge potential for helping scientists manage the mind-boggling complexities of research and other data, to expedite cancer drug discovery and translate scientific findings into real benefits for patients.



As the Vice Minister stated, the system is not purposed to replace a doctor, it is called to help doctors save their time, analyze thousands of articles published. It can sift through billions of experimental results, identify patterns and make useful predictions about diagnoses, outcomes and responses to treatment.



He also stressed that it is planned in the future to disseminate the practice countrywide.