Artificial intelligence to boost global economy by USD 16 trln by 2030, Kazakh Leader

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has forecast today the impact of digitalization on the global economics.



"Today historical time gained unprecedented consistency - the world is rapidly changing. It faces once again a junction; the way it takes will bring then humanity wether to prosperity or stagnation. The processes underway are unbiased and are triggered off by global changes. They can be characterized through five megatrends of the global development," the Head of State told the Astana Economic Forum.



According to the President, digitalization is the first megatrend of the human activities.



"A new economic model is being built today. Both business and human life are being digitalized. Achievement of the critical mass of new technologies changes basic factors that earlier determined the country's competitive strength. Self-learning electronic systems that control and upgrade production became commonplace. Artificial intelligence will boost global economy by USD 16 trln by 2030," the President noted.