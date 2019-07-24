  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Artificial scarcity of train tickets hampers development of tourism in Kazakhstan: President

    12:45, 24 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to stop creating an artificial scarcity of train tickets during summer months, Kazinform reports.

    PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed in a recent tweet that he had instructed theGovernment to stop creating the artificial scarcity of train tickets duringsummer months. According to him, it makes it difficult for the nationals of Kazakhstanto travel across the country and hampers the development of tourism in the country.

    Tags:
    Tourism President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!