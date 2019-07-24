Artificial scarcity of train tickets hampers development of tourism in Kazakhstan: President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to stop creating an artificial scarcity of train tickets during summer months, Kazinform reports.

PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed in a recent tweet that he had instructed theGovernment to stop creating the artificial scarcity of train tickets duringsummer months. According to him, it makes it difficult for the nationals of Kazakhstanto travel across the country and hampers the development of tourism in the country.