Artists of Astana Opera to perform at closing ceremony of EXPO-2015 in Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ballerina of Astana Opera Aigerim Beketayeva and principal dancer Erkin Rakhmatullayev received invitation to perform on the stage of famous La Scala within the closing ceremony of the EXPO-2015. The concert will be held on October 30-31, the press service of the theatre informs.

The artists will perform pas de deux from the third act of the Swan Lake and pas de deux from the Sleeping Beauty.

"It is a great honor for our theatre to perform on the stage of La Scala. A year ago, artists from La Scala performed in Astana. Makhar Vaziyev, the art director of La Scala ballet saw how we rehearsed a scene from the Swan Lake and invited us to perform at the closing ceremony of the EXPO-2015," art director of the ballet company Tursynbek Nuraliyev noted.

As earlier reported, the EXPO is held in Milan from May 1 through October 31, 2015.