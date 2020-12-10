Arts centre opens in one of Kazakhstan’s cities

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The Arts centre opened recently in Kokshetau, Akmola region. More than 50 students study there. They learn to play dombra, guitar, piano, to sing, the internal policy department of the region reports.

It is founded by Alibek Rashid, the graduate of the Birzhan Sal music college and National University of Arts.

The aim of the centre is to develop creative potential of children, young people, and adults and support their initiatives. Currently there are 5 teachers.

Besides, it is expected to unveil dance classes there. It is the first such a centre in the city.