Arts school for children with disabilities opens doors in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Aktobe teacher Gulsana Magzymbetova has opened an arts school for children with disabilities under the Business Councilor project.

She teaches physically challenged children and adults playing dombra and dancing. Children also attend English classes there.



"Music has positive impact on children's health. Music boosts memory and enhances their mood. My goal is to improve children's health through playing dombra. I have invented a special technique for teaching hearing-impaired children," head of the centre Gulsana Magzymbetova said.





There are 13 people studying at the centre so far, half of them are disabled. The youngest is 4 years old.