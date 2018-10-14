Artyom Zakharov remains in Astana Pro Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team extended the contract with the Kazakh rider Artyom Zakharov. The new agreement has been signed for the 2019 season.

"The new contract is a big news for me. I am very happy that the team's management and Alexandr Vinokurov personally trust me and support me on the way to my goals, the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo. I feel like I can improve both, on the road and track. In Astana Team I have everything I need for that. In the upcoming season I will try to reach new results on the road and, of course, will work hardly to get a quote for the Games in Tokyo," said Artyom Zakharov.

Artyom Zakharov (26) is riding his third season in Astana Pro Team. Last year he won the road race of the Kazakhstan National Championships, while in 2018 he was third in the same discipline. Zakharov is a track rider and this season he won two bronze medals at the Asian Games in Indonesia (individual pursuit and omnium). Besides, he was twice third at the Asian Track Championships, the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.

"At the moment the main goal of Artyom Zakharov are the Olympic Games and the team is doing its best to provide the rider with the best conditions to help him to succeed. Zakharov has some good progress in road races, he is a strong team's rider, who can always provide a support to the leader. However, so far all forces are for the track disciplines. The following season will be the key and we expect Zakharov will win a quote to represent Kazakhstan at the Games in Tokyo," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.