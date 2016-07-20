Aru is 14th at Tour de France 17th stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The racers passed 184.5 km on a mountainous route at the 17th stage of Tour de France multi-day route.

Russian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin from Katysha finished the first, Columbian sportsman Jarlinson Pantano came the second and Polish Rafał Majka from Tinkoff became the third.

Astana member Fabio Aru showed the best result in his team having finished the 14th. Other Kazakhstani cyclists had the following results: Tanel Kangert – 21st, Alexey Lutsenko – 30th, Diego Rosa – 32nd, Vincenzo Nibali – 39th, Paolo Tiralongo – 61st and Luis León Sánchez – 16th.