    Aru ranks second following Abu Dhabi Tour

    07:14, 12 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fourth final stage of the 110 km Abu Dhabi Tour came to an end on the Yas Marina Circuit.Italian Elia Viviani from "Sky" became the winner of the fourth stage. Slovenian Peter Sagan from "Tinkoff-Saxo" finished the second and Italian racer from "Astana" Andrea Guardini came the third.

    "Astana" racer Fabio Aru ranks the second in the team event. Abu Dhabi, Fourth stage Yas Marina Circuit ,110 km 1. Elia Viviani (Italy, "Sky") 2:22:43 2. Peter Sagan (Slovenia, "Tinkoff - Saxo") 3. Andrea Guardini (Italy, "Astana")

    Total score 1. Esteban Chaves (Columbia, "Orica Green Edge") 12:13:55 2. Fabio Aru (Italy, "Astana") +0.16 3. Wout Poels (The Netherlands, "Astana") +0.27

    Source: Sports.kz

