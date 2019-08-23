Arys explosion: commander and deputy commander of military unit arrested

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Military Investigation Division of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan detained the Commander of the Military Unit and the Deputy Commander - Head of the Artillery Ammunition Storing Facility over a criminal case into the explosion at the depot in the town of Arys, Kazinform has learned from the Interior Ministry’s press service.

They are suspected of committing criminal offenses under Article 462 Part 3 (Violation of the rules for the handling of explosives), Article 453 Part 2 (Negligence causing serious consequences) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region, on 24 June 2019.