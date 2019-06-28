Arys residents returning to their homes after tragedy

ARYS. KAZINFORM - From 8:00 am local time, bus columns carrying hundreds of Arys residents started bringing people back to their homes, Kazinform reports.

Akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev confirmed at yesterday's press briefing that people will return home from 66 evacuation points in Shymkent city and other areas of the region.



Governor Shukeyev also talked about the safety measures the residents should observe.



He assured that the situation in the town of Arys is under control. Military men worked around the clock to clear the streets of the town from unexploded shells, he added.



Additionally, it was revealed that local authorities plan to complete the repair works in the town within a month. So far, Kazakhstanis have donated over 721 million tenge to help those affected by the Arys tragedy.



150 tons of food have been accumulated with the help of Karaganda. Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Recall that the explosion rocked the military warehouse in the town of Arys on Monday morning killing three people and injuring many others. All residents of the town were evacuated.