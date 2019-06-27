Arys residents to return home June 28

ARYS. KAZINFORM - The residents of the town of Arys will return home from Shymkent on June 28, said Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Special buses will be organized for residents. Arys town will "open" on June 28 at 8.00 a.m.



"I've just talked to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense. The town will open tomorrow at eight o'clock in the morning. The buses will come at 6 a.m.," said the governor.









It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region. The explosion killed three people: a resident of Arys and two servicemen.