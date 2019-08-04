Arys schools to open doors Sept 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov and Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited Turkestan region, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The Ministerreported on school preparedness for the new academic year.

This year2,318 children will start school. All the kids will be provided with books.

As statedthere, all the construction works at educational facilities will be completed and put into operation by September1.