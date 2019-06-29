Arys to be fully restored within month, says Prime Minister

ARYS. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrived in Arys town to inspect the situation, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration of Turkestan region.

Together with Governor Umirzak Shukeyev, Askar Mamin visited the facilities destroyed as a result of the shell explosions. These are residential buildings, a 4-floor hospital building, a Public Service Center, and a school.

The Head of Government held a meeting with the residents of Arys, who returned to their hometown, and said that the government will provide comprehensive assistance.



After that, Askar Mamin participated in a meeting of the special national commission to discuss measures of support for the local citizens. According to him, each of the 44,781 residents will receive KZT 100,000.



The Prime Minister also announced that the town will be fully restored within a month. In addition, entrepreneurs of Arys will be granted KZT 5 million loans at 1% interest rate.



Askar Mamin also informed the residents that a new hospital will be built in the town, 4,000 children will vacation at summer camps, and, most importantly, the military arsenal in Arys will be relocated to another place within two weeks.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.