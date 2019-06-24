Arys town to be evacuated, Governor

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM "All the people of Arys town will be evacuated," Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev said.

"The state of emergency has been declared. All the districts and the nearest settlements were mobilized. All the people will be evacuated to the special camps," Shukeyev said in a video address posted on the Facebook account.



As earlier reported, the explosion occurred today in the morning at the depot of the military unit located in Arys, Turkestan region. A special working group was set up.



Besides, the 24-hour hot line was launched: 8 (7252) 44-94-72, 35-33-66 in Shymkent, 8 (7253) 35-83-02 in Turkestan region, 8 (7172) 53-32-84, 53-32-79 at the Emergency Situations Committee of the Interior Ministry.