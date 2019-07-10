Arystanbek Mukhamediuly appointed as Director of Kazakhstan National Museum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State's order, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has been appointed as Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

On June 17 of this year, the Head of State decreed to release Arystanbek Mukhamediuly from the position as Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.

Besides, by the Head of State's order, Almaz Nurazkhan was relieved of his post as Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly was born on February 11, 1963.



In 1981, he graduated from the A. Zhubanov Republican Specialized Music School.



He began his career as an artist of the State Symphony Orchestra of the Jambyl Jabayev Kazakh State Philharmonic Society in 1984.

In 1986, he graduated from the Alma-Ata State Conservatory as a cellist.

From 1991 to 1993, he worked as Chief Specialist of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 1993, he was appointed as Assistant to the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 1997, he graduated from the National Higher School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with a degree in Public Administration.

Between 1997 and 2001, he headed the Presidential Orchestra of the Kazakhstan Republican Guard.

In 2001, he graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. In 2003, successfully passed Ph.D. in History defense.

He was appointed as General Director of the Directorate of Republican and International Cultural Programs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2003, President of Qazaq Auenderi JSC in 2005.



In 2006, he served as Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Starting from 2007, he held the positions of Chief Inspector of the Social and Political Department, Head of the Cultural Sector of the Domestic Policy Department at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since 2008: Rector of T. Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.



Alongside this, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has composed a number of musical works, wrote publications dedicated to culture and art.

In 2011, he defended his Ph.D. thesis themed as "The Art of Independent Kazakhstan in the Aspect of Cooperation with UNESCO".



On March 13, 2014, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint him as Minister of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



On August 6, 2014, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he was appointed as Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



On January 9, 2018, Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly joined the Board of Directors of Kazakh Tourism National Company.