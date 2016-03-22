As per preliminary data, no Kazakhstanis are among Brussels explosions – Embassy

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data received from the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of today's Brussels blasts, Kazinform reports.

As reported earlier, several explosions have struck Brussels airport and the metro today, resulting at least in 13 deaths.

Two blasts occurred at around 8:00 a.m. local time at the building of the Zaventem International Airport in Brussels. The Federal Prosecutor confirmed that one of them was carried out by a suicide bomber. Three more suicide belts were found at the site.

As per updated data, 13 people died. Their bodies were sent to a local morgue. 35 more were injured. The building of the terminal was partially destroyed.

All flights and railroad communication with the airport were cancelled.

Later, one more blast occurred at Maelbek metro. 10 people are reported to have been killed.

Brussels raised its terror threat to its highest (4th) level. Public transport service has been suspended and all governmental facilities have been closed.