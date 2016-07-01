As UNSC nonpermanent member Kazakhstan to promote landmark initiatives, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Karachay-Balkar Ethno-Cultural Association congratulates Leader of the Nation - President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the historic milestone - election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"This achievement demonstrates the authority of our President in the world and recognition of Kazakhstan's efforts in strengthening of peaceful dialogue in international relations and settlement of armed conflicts.



Kazakhstan has become a leader of the global movement for peace and disarmament after it abandoned its nuclear arsenal, shut down the Semipalatinsk test site, convoked the CICA, co-founded the SCO, and chaired the OSCE.



We are confident that membership in the UNSC will allow Kazakhstan to promote landmark initiatives and deservedly carry out this honorable mission," the association said in a statement.