As world leaders fly in, Osaka readies for G-20 summit

OSAKA. KAZINFORM Leaders from the Group of 20 leading economies started arriving in Osaka on Thursday, a day before Japan hosts a summit designed to tackle pressing global challenges amid an escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who chairs the two-day annual summit, hopes to emphasize G-20 unity rather than divisions as the world grapples with trade friction, rising tension in the Middle East, and global warming, Kyodo reports.



"I'll work to make sure that the G-20 can send out a strong message," Abe told reporters before leaving Tokyo.



Abe said he wants the 20 advanced and emerging economies to promote free trade, lead economic growth through innovation, and tackle environmental and other global issues.



But the G-20 framework has been shaken since U.S. President Donald Trump, who pursues his "America First" agenda, took office. Recent meetings have exposed disagreements, particularly over trade and climate change.



On Thursday, security was tight around the summit venue and hotels to be used by foreign leaders and delegates.



Traffic restrictions are in place, and around 32,000 police officers are expected to be mobilized, with all public elementary, junior high and high schools closed in the western Japan city.

For full version go to