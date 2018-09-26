'Asan' actor recognized as best at Baikonyr Short Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 'Asan', a short film by Berik Zhakhanov, won the Award for Best Actor at the 3rd Baikonyr Short Film Festival held from 20th to 23rd September 2018 in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhfilm JSC.

Seven short films made by Kazakhfilm studio participated in the festival competition. In addition to 'Asan', the juries selected 'Hide and Seek' by Venera Kairzhanova, 'Letter' by Adil Mussatayev, and 'The Last Teacher' by Alen Rakhmetaliyev for the feature films program; 'Nairi' by Kaisha Rakhimova, 'Over the Love' by Kamila Abdeldinova and Kamila Berdimuratova, and 'The Harmony of Shades' by Yevgeny Lumpov - for the documentary film program. All the above films were made on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

'Asan' motion picture tells about a young man going to the funeral of his father, whom he had not seen for many years. Azat Zhumadil, who played the lead role in the film received the award of the Baikonyr Short Film Festival. Earlier this year, 'Asan' was screened at the Short Film Corner at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

"I would like to thank Kazakhfilm studio, and also to congratulate the entire crew of the film," director Berik Zhakhanov shared his impressions after the victory.

It is to be recalled that the General Sponsor of the Baikonyr Short Film Festival was the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, while the main partners of the project were Kinopark Theaters and Kinoplexx Cinemas.