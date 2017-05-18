Asanali Ashimov’s name became Kazakhstani brand in the world of cinema – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported before, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded Kazakhstani actor, director of theatre and cinema Asanali Ashimov with prestigious Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title.

The President congratulated the outstanding worker of art of Kazakhstan on his 80th jubilee and wished him strong health and success in creative activity.

“We have known each other for more than 40 years. Throughout this time, especially, in the hardest years of our independence formation, I have always felt your support,” N.Nazarbayev said and noted that creative activity of Asanali Ashimov was worthily marked during the Soviet Union period.

“You are the People’s Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan. You have been awarded with numerous state awards. In the world of cinema, the name Asanali Ashimov is known as the brand of Kazakhstan,” the President added.

On behalf of the state and him personally, N.Nazarbayev thanked A.Ashimov for his fruitful work in theater and in cinema.



“With the consideration of your contribution to the development of culture and art, for outstanding achievements in social and humanitarian development of the country, I have decided to award you with Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title and honour you with Gold Star sign,” said the President.

He emphasized that the government of Kazakhstan actively supports the sphere of culture and reminded of some provisions of his recent programme article “Course towards the Future: Public Conscious Modernization.”

“Under the Cultural Heritage programme, the government has provided all-round support to the cultural sector of the country. Astana Opera theater, Kazakhstan Concert Hall were built in Astana. If the government does not support the sphere of culture, all the efforts of the state to develop economy will be in vain. We are creating conditions for popularization and demonstration of Kazakhstani art across the world and we acquaint the world with our outstanding people,” the President said.

In turn, A.Ashimov expressed pride and approval to the policy conducted by the Head of State.

“We fully support your policy and we are thankful to you for your support,” said Ashimov.