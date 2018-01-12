ASBC presents calendar of 2018 major upcoming events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian Boxing Confederation has presented its overview of major upcoming boxing tournaments in 2018.According to ASBC Executive Director Bagdaulet Turekhanov, the Youth Olympic Games that were launched in 2010 will be one of the milestones in the world of boxing this year.

"The 2010 and 2014 Youth Summer Olympic Games were held in Asia in Singapore and China, respectively. This year Buenos Aires, Argentina will play host to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games on October 1-12. Participants of the Games will be determined at the Youth Continental Boxing Championships in Thailand on April 19-28 and at the World Youth Championships. The venue of the latter event is to be named by the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA)," Turekhanov said.



The 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on August 18 - September 2 is another highlight of the ASBC calendar of upcoming events. It is worth reminding that Indonesia hosted the Games back in 1962. The first time Kazakhstan took part in the Asian Games was 23 years ago.



This year India will hold the Indian Open Boxing Tournament in New Delhi on January 28 - February 1. Thailand Open, China Open, Ulanbaatar Cup and three boxing tournaments in Atyrau, Kazakhstan will traditionally take place this year as well.



AIBA is also expected to decide on the exact dates of the 2018 Women's World Boxing Championship in India.



"I would like to note that extraordinary and regular AIBA congresses are scheduled to be held this year. Extraordinary session of the AIBA Executive Committee will take place in Rome one of these days. Attending those events will be ASBC President Serik Konakbayev," Turekhanov added.



Renowned Kazakhstani boxer Konakbayev has been serving as the ASBC President since November 2014. He also happens to be AIBA Vice President.