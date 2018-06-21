ASBC President honored by Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Batulga received Serik Konakbayev, Vice President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and President of the Asian Boxing Confederation, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for development of boxing in the Asian region and success of Mongolian boxers at international championships.



"Mongolia is one of the leading boxing nations in our continent and constantly confirms its status. The country attaches great attention to the development of sport. It is of paramount importance when a country support athletes and sport in general. Mongolian athletes are facing an ambitious task of capturing Olympic gold after their success at the Beijing Olympics," Konakbayev said at the meeting.



The Mongolian President awarded Serik Konakbayev with the Polar Star Order for his contribution to the development of Asian boxing.



Konakbayev also met with President of Mongolian National Olympic Committee Demchigjav Zagdsuren to discuss prospects of Mongolian boxing in the Olympic ring. The Mongolian National Olympic Committee honored Serik Konakbayev with the Olimpiiskaya slava (Olympic glory) Medal.



Traditional Ulaanbaatar Box Cup which kicked off in the capital of Mongolia on June 20 brought together over 120 athletes from 12 countries.