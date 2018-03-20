ASBC Youth Asian Boxing Championships to kick off in Bangkok on Apr 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand is only a month away. AIBA Vice President and ASBC President Serik Konakbayev told Kazinform about the upcoming competition, Kazinform reports.

"The main peculiarity of the upcoming event is that it will be a qualification championship. Participants, both male and female will contend for a place at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires and world championship in Hungary. Of course, for every athlete who has devoted his or her life to sport, the overall goal is to participate and win the Olympic Games. This is a nice way to end one's sports career," Konakbayev said.



Do you think it is an honor for 17-18-year-old athletes to participate in the Youth Olympic Games?



-Absolutely. In our days we couldn't have dreamt of our own youth Olympic Games. We had to work really hard to get into the Olympic Games. Today, young boxers have a unique chance to win the Youth Olympic Games, have a successful career and participate in the Olympic Games. This is the third time the Youth Olympic Games will take place since 2010. This initiative of the International Olympic Committee has become an important part of the international sporting events.



The ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships will run in Bangkok, Thailand from April 19 till 28, 2018. The 2018 Youth Olympic Games will take palce in Buesnos Aires, Argentina on 1-6 October, 2018.