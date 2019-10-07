Ashgabat to host CIS summits on 10-11 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM Meetings of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Heads of State Council will take place in Ashgabat on 10-11 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

It is planned that on 10 October the CIS ministers of foreign affairs will exchange views on topical issues of the international agenda and cooperation in the CIS, BelTA reports.

They will also adopt an action plan to enhance partnership between the CIS ministries of foreign affairs, consider issues related to the CIS Games, information security, development of a joint communication system of the armed forces, fight against illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

Ministers will reach a preliminary agreement on a number of documents to be submitted to the presidents for consideration. This is first of all a draft statement by the heads of state to the peoples of the CIS countries and the international community in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and also documents regulating cooperation in combating corruption, terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, development of information exchange between the competent authorities in the areas of security and law enforcement in crime prevention.

On 11 October, the CIS Heads of State Council meeting will start with an exchange of opinions on cooperation within the CIS and the discussion of the CIS chairmanship in 2020. The heads of state will also consider the draft declaration on strategic economic cooperation and the draft convention on the transfer of the enforcement of a sentence not involving deprivation of liberty.