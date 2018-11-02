Ashgabat to host next session of CIS Council of Heads of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will take place in 2019 in Ashgabat, Kazinform reports.

"Turkmenistan has suggested holding the next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in late May 2019 in Ashgabat, tentatively May 31," said Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev at the session in Astana.



Lebedev noted that the CIS Heads of Government exchanged views on the most topical issues of CIS economic interaction during the narrow-format meeting.



"All initiatives and proposals highlighted during the meeting will be carefully analyzed by the executive committee which will prepare necessary documents for the practical implementation of the abovementioned initiatives," he added.



Recall that today Astana is hosting the session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government. The agenda of the extended session includes 13 issues related to cooperation in various spheres.