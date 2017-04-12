Ashimbayev: Switching to Latin script is a progressive step for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has shared his thoughts on President Nursultan Nazarbayev's proposal to switch the national language to the Latin script. The proposal was put forward in the President's article "Bolashakka bagdar: rukhani zhangyru" (The course towards future: spiritual modernization) published in the republican newspaper Yegemen Qazaqstan.

"You know that this is not the first time this issue has been raised. It was highlighted in President Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation address several years ago. In general, I believe it is the right step. This is a progressive step for our country and we must understand that a transitional period is required," Ashimbayev noted.



"There will be certain difficulties - we need to prepare population, raise people's awareness... But strategically I think that switching to the Latin script is the right step that meets Kazakhstan's national interests," he pointed out.



According to Maulen Ashimbayev, the switch should be gradual and authorities should not turn into "a campaign".